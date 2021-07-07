Munster Football Preview: Cork v Limerick – Live Scores, Starting Team News, Betting

Tickets for the matches, Limerick v Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 3pm, and the meeting of champions Tipperary and Kerry in Thurles at 7pm, will be distributed by the respective county boards on Wednesday morning.https://t.co/vifVKLgLRd via @IrishTimesSport — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) July 6, 2021

Here is all the information you need for Saturdays Munster Football semi-final clash between Cork and Limerick

The match will be streamed on GAAGO at 15:00 from the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, 10th July.

This game will also be played in front of up to 3,500 spectators in Limerick. Referee Brendan Cawley will be in charge of the tie.

Cork had a mixed league campaign, managing two wins in Roinn 2 South with Clare, Kildare and Laois. They were put into the Munster semi-final automatically so Limerick will have an extra game played to prepare.

Cathal O’Mahony as one of Cork’s free takers will be a vital part of their scoring this weekend.

The Treaty County did have a decent run in the league, beating teams like Tipperary and Wicklow before being knocked out to Derry.

Limerick got to the semi-final after thrashing a poor Waterford team 4-18 to 0-12. This will be nothing like the contest they will have in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Iain Corbett will be Limerick’s shining light. The All-Star nominee proved important in their successes in the League and championship so far.

These two teams have not faced each other in recent years, with new young players this could be an entertaining matchup. Cork might still be looking to get their revenge for their hurling counterparts who lost to Limerick last weekend.

Predicted Starting 15

Cork

Martin (GK); D. O’Mahony, S. Meehan, K. Flahive; P. Walsh, S. Powter, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, K. O’Driscoll; B.Hartnett, S. White, R. Deane; J. O’Rourke, B. Hurley, C. O’Mahony

Limerick

O’Sullivan (GK); S. O’Dea, B. Fanning, M. Donovan; R. Childs, I. Corbett, G. Brown; D. Treacy, D. Childs; C. Sheehan, C. Fahy, A. Enright; D. Neville, R. Bourke, H. Bourke.

Betting

Cork are the big favorites with odds of 1/10 to win.

A Draw has odds of 16/1.

Limerick could give a great payout if they get a shock win at odds of 13/2.

Score Prediction

Bar the mixed run of form, Cork are on paper, the stronger side and should beat Limerick by a comfortable score but it is not that easy.

Cork will come out on top, but it will go down to the last few minutes, only a few points will separate the sides. The Rebels should progress to face either Tipperary or Kerry in the Munster Football final.

