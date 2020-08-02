There were plenty of games in the senior inter County football championships on Saturday and here is a round up those games below.

In Donegal Naomh Conall began their defence of the title with a comfortable 3-20 to 0-06 win over Milford in Glenties. Kilcar with the McHughs had an excellent 26 point win over Termon. The 2017 Champions coming out on top 4-21 to 0-07 in a one sided contest. It was much closer in the game but Glenfin beating Killybegs 1-12 to 1-06 at Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park. St Eunans had a good win over Bundoran, 0-15 to 1-05, while St Michael beat Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly 3-05 to 0-08.

In Round 1 of the senior championship IN Mayo, The Neale had one point to spare over Garrymore, 1-09 to 0-11. Andy Moran and Ballaghaderreen had a convincing 3-11 to 2-04 win over Belmullet. Ballintubber and Aghamore shared the spoils in a low scoring contest 0-07 to 1-04. Davitts and Moy Davitts also shared the spoils 0-09 each. Castlebar Mitchells proved to strong for Charlestown winning 1-13 to 1-09.

The Galway championship was also busy with several games for down decision. Killannin had an 0-11 to 0-10 over Claregalway on Friday. There were also wins for Moycullen who beat Michael Breatnach’s 3-12 to 1-06, Bearna beating An Spideal 2-07 to 0-10, Milltown beating An Cheathru Rua 0-10 to 1-06 and Caherlistrane beating Tuam Stars 1-09 to 1-07.

In Roscommon Tulsk lost out to Boyle 1-10 to 1-09. St Brigids also had beat Strokestown 0-14 to 1-07. Clann Na nGael proved too strong for Elphin, 0-11 to 0-08, while Roscommon Gaels seen off St Cronans 1-15 to 1-12. Furthermore, in the Kildare senior championship Moorefield had a convincing 2-20 to 1-06 win over Carbury, while Round Towers edged Naas by a goal. Celbridge had a 19 point win over Confey 4-20 to 2-07. The Clare senior football also seen some entertaining games with Kilmurray Ibrickane beating St Joseph’s Milltown 0-12, Lissycasey beating Cratloe 2-9 to 0-13 and Eire Og beat Kilrush Shamrocks 2-15 to 1-06.

Plenty of games to be played on Sunday with games in Kildare, Galway, Meath and Roscommon. We will have a round up of these results also.

