On Saturday the club championships continued across the country. Plenty of entertaining games so let’s take you through them in our round up.

In Wexford, Oulart the Ballagh got the better of Cloughbawn on Friday night 3-14 to 1-13. Also on Friday evening Lee Chin’s Faythe Harriers beat Fethard 1-14 to 0-11. On Saturday 2018 County champions Naomh Eanna had a 1 point win over Shelmaliers, 2-13 to 2-12, while Glynn Barntown beat Rathnure 1-19. The quarter final line ups have been decided due to these results meaning they will be, St Martin’s v Glynn Barntown , Naomh Eanna v Ferns St Aidan’s, St Anne’s v Oulart and Shelmaliers v Faythe Harriers.

The Cork County championship also continued with Glen Rovers accounting for St Finbarrs 3-20 to 0-15. Pat Horgan and Simon Kennefick (2) grabbing the goals. Moreover, Blackrock overcame Erin’s Own by 4 points 2-16 to 2-12 in their meeting. Alan Cadogan’s club Douglas had 3 points to spare over Ballyhea, 0-17 to 1-11. Sarsfields also beat Midleton 2-17 to 1-17.

In Kilkenny Dicksboro had to much firepower for The Rower Instioge. The former champions winning 2-16 to 0-12. Jackie Tyrrell was in the James Stephens side that beat Danesfort 0-19 to 1-14. Mullinavat and Erin’s Own played out a draw 0-20 to 1-17. Na Piarsaigh the 2016 club champions made up for their loss against Killmallock with a 2-23 to 0-09 win over Ahane.South Liberties proved too strong for Murroe Boher 3-21 to 1-15. Garryspillane played out a draw with Blackrock 0-17 to 1-14.

The hurling action continues on Sunday with games in Cork hurling championship with Fermoy taking on Mallow, Kanturk playing Cloyne, Newcestown playing Killeagh, Na Piarsaigh entertaining Carrigtwohill and Bishopstown playing Newtownshandrum. There is also games in the Waterford and Mayo club hurling championships.

