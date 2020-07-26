The club championships continued on Saturday and we can take a look at the round up of the games below. There were games in both games with some entertaining contests.

In the Galway SHC St Thomas’ had a good win over Castlegar. The holders trailed Castlegar by 10 points at one stage but clawed their way back into the game to win 2-23 to 3-18. Oisin Connolly scored 2-03 but a late goal from Galway senior hurler Conor Cooney sealed a narrow win for St Thomas. Liam Mellows had a narrow 1-18 to 1-16 win over Turloughmore. The Tipperary hurling championship also continued on Saturday. Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore/Castleiney and Drom and Inch all had wins in their respective games. Seamus Callanan’s Drom and Inch held off Roscrea by two points, 2-18 to 2-16, while Thurles Sarsfields enjoyed a 1-19 to 1-13 over Kilruane McDonaghs. The McGrath brothers were to the fore in Loughmore/Castleiney win over Moycarkey-Boris.

Kiladanagan and JK Brackens also played out a draw at Semple Stadium. An injury time free from Bryan McLoughney meant the score was 1-20 to 3-14 at full time. In Waterford De La Salle had a big win over Ballysaggart. De Le Salle comfortably winning 2-21 to 1-11 in a game played at Fraher Field in Dungarvan. Sixmilebridge got their defence of the Clare SHC title off to a winning start beating Eire Og 0-17 to 0-12. Alex Morey registering 0-13 for the winners. Cratloe also had a good win over Kilmaley 3-15 to 2-11 in an entertaining contest. Wolfe Tones had to much firepower for Clarecastle as they won 4-19 to 0-16. Feakle had a good win over Whitegate 0-21 to 0-16 and O’Callaghan’s Mills beat Broadford 2-13 to 0-17.

In Wexford St Annes had just one point to spare over Glynn-Barntown. They won 2-17 to 1-19. St Anne’s guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals. Ferns had a good win over Fethard winning 0-21 to 1-15.

