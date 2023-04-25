1,208 total views, 1,208 views today

FRS Recruitment Becomes Title Sponsor for 2023 GAA World Games

The 2023 GAA World Games has found a title sponsor in FRS Recruitment. The event was launched at Croke Park, where it was announced that the tournament would bring in over 1,300 players from ten regions around the world. The event, which will take place in Derry this summer, will feature 105 teams representing more than 500 GAA Clubs from across the globe. It will be the fourth staging of the event since its inception in 2015.

The Competition Format and Venue

The FRS Recruitment GAA World Games will have eight finals at Celtic Park, with four finals for Irish-born players in football, ladies football, hurling, and camogie, and another four for native-born players competing in the same four codes. The event’s initial stages will take place at Derry’s Owenbeg, Centre of Excellence from July 24 to July 27, with the finals taking place on July 28 at Celtic Park, Derry City. The visiting teams will be twinned with local clubs throughout Derry, in line with the tradition of other GAA festivals, to enhance the social and cultural elements of the Games.

Participants and Expected Number of Attendees

The competition will involve approximately 5,000 individuals, including players, team officials, administrators, families, and supporters. It will showcase the growing interest and participation in Gaelic games among people in many countries who are embracing the chance to play Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie. The World Games in Derry are expected to be a fantastic celebration of Gaelic games and a demonstration of how strong the sport is outside of Ireland.

Statements From the GAA and Sponsors

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, calling it one of the most significant events in the GAA calendar in 2023. Colin Donnery, the Group Chief Executive of FRS, expressed his company’s delight in being the title sponsor and its eagerness to work with the Association on the event. The President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Michéal Naughton, and the Uachtarán Cumann Camogíochta, Hilda Breslin, both expressed their anticipation for the forthcoming festival of Gaelic games in Derry in July. O’Neills will continue its support of the event as the official kit supplier.

The FRS Recruitment GAA World Games 2023 will showcase the extent to which the passion and participation for Gaelic Games has now spread far beyond our shores and will acknowledge the keepers of this flame. The event will provide a

