Sunday Club Football Round Up

There was once again plenty of club football on Sunday across the country. Let’s take you through the round up of games below.

In Galway, Corofin racked up another impressive score to see off Monivea/Abbey 4-18 to 0-07. Michael Farragher and Dylan McHughs registered goals for the current 3 in a row All-Ireland Champions. In addition, An Cheathru Rua had a 0-15 to 1-10 over St James’. Across the road in Mayo, Breaffy had a good win over Castlebar Mitchells, Aidan O’Shea and Co coming out on top by two points in the end thanks to two Robbie Hennelly frees at the death. Breaffy winning 0-16 to 0-14.

Furthermore, Ballina and Knockmore had a good wins over Claremorris and Kiltane respectively. Ballina had 10 points to spare over Claremorris with a Simon Leonard goal helping Ballina on the way to the win, 1-19 to 1-09. Knockmore had 16 points to spare over Kiltane, 3-18 to 0-11 in the end. Staying out West, action also continued in Sligo. Tourlestrane had a 1 point over Calry/St Joseph’s. Two points from Liam Gaughan in the final few minutes helping them to a 1-09 to 0-11 win. Tubbercurry had a 1-16 to 2-08 win over Shannon Gaels.

In Armagh, Crossmaglen continued their dominance with an eight point win over Silver bridge, 3-10 to 1-08. There was also wins Armagh Harps and Pearse Ogs who beat St Peter’s and Cullyhanna respectively. Staying in the North, the Donegal championship also continued with Naomh Conall beating Ardara by 13 points, 0-18 to 0-05. Eoghan McGettigan getting 0-06 from play for the winners. Sean McCumhaillls held off Dungloe 1-11 to 0-11, while Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly recorded a 2-14 to 1-13 win over Four Masters.

Meanwhile, in Longford, Colmcille came from 8 points down to secure a draw with 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta. Ballybay proved too strong for Donaghmoyne, 4-20 to 0-08,while Clontibret and Magheracloone played out at 0-13 draw.

Bray Emmets lost out to Tinahely in the Wicklow championship 1-15 to 1-12, while Dunlavin secured a three goal win over Newtown, 3-10 to 0-10. Finally, in Cavan, Ramor United, Crosserlough and Castlerahan all had wins.

Armagh SFC

Armagh Harps 2-21 St Peters 2-11

Crossmaglen 3-10 Silverbridge 1-08

Pearse Ogs 1-11 Cullyhanna 0-12

Cavan SFC

Crosserlough 1-13 Laragh Utd 1-10

Shercock 0-10 Ramor 1-09

Castlerahan: 4-12 Lacken: 1-15

Donegal SFC

Ardara 0-05 Naomh Conaill 0-18

Dungloe 0-11 Sean MacCumhaill 1-11

Glenswilly 2-14 Four Masters 1-13

Galway SFC

Corofin 4-18 Monivea/Abbey 0-07

An Cheathru Rua 0-15 St James’ 1-10

Longford SFC

St Columba’s Mullinalaghta 0-11 Colmcille 0-11

Mayo SFC

Belmullet 2-08 Neale 0-14

Castlebar Mitchels 0-14 Breaffy 0-16

Claremorris 1-09 Ballina Stephenites 1-19

Kiltane 0-11 Knockmore 3-18

Monaghan SFC

Clontibret 0-13 Magheracloone 0-13

Ballybay 4-20 Donaghmoyne 0-08

Sligo SFC

Tubbercurry 1-16, Shamrock Gaels 2-08

Tourlestrane 1-09 Calry/St.Joseph’s 0-11

Wicklow SFC

Dunlavin 3-10 Newtown 0-10

Tinahely 1-15 Bray Emmets 1-12

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com