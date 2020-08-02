There was once again plenty of action on Sunday in the GAA club football championship across the country. Let’s take a look at the round up below.

In Galway All-Ireland Champions Corofin registered 7 goals in the dismantling of Oughterard. Kevin O’Brien’s side led at the break by 2-08 to 0-07. Dylan Wall and Michael Farragher raising the green flags. They turned on the after burners in the second half, with goals from Darragh Silke (2), Dylan Wall again, Michael Lundy and Matthew Cooley. In the end a remarkable scoreline of 7-17 to 0-11 win. A message to everyone that they haven’t and won’t go away.

In Kildare, St Laurences had a narrow win over Eadestown 0-14 to 0-12 at St Conleths Park in Newbridge. It was Laurences who had the lead at half time, 0-10 to 0-07. Clane played Monasterevan at the same venue and it was Clane who ran out easy 24 point winners 3-17 to 0-02. Clane led at the break 3-09 to 0-01 and the game was virtually over. Furthermore, in Mayo Kevin McLoughlin’s Knockmore had a 9 point win over Claremorris. They won 0-19 to 0-10. In Meath, Simonstown Gaels had 1-14 to 0-11 win over Skyrne.

Carrickmacross managed to create a bit of history in the Monaghan championship after they secured their first win over Castleblayney. They won 1-12 to 0-08 at Emmet Park. The result now means that Castleblayney are in a relegation battle. Roscommon Gaels had an 8 point win over Fuerty in the Roscommon championship at Dr Hyde Park. In Sligo, Calry/St Joseph’s had a 1-08 to 0-09 win over Geevagh. The old saying goals win games certainly applied to Tubbercurry’s 2-15 to 0-15 win over Eastern Harps. Rory Ryan and Dermot Walsh getting the majors.

Ardfinnan proved too strong for Ballyporreen as they recorded a 1-13 to 1-08 win. In addition, JK Brackens and Kilsheelan/Kilcash played out an 0-11 each draw. Declan Brown’s Moyle Rovers had a good 15 point over Moycarkey/Borris, 2-17 to 1-05. In Antrim Creggan had a good win over St Mary’s 1-10 to 0-08. Lamh Dhearg had a win over O’Donovan Rossa which seen 3 players sent off. Lamh Dhearg winning 2-09 to 1-09.

Naomh Gall and St Enda’s played out an entertaining contest. The sides were deadlocked at the break 0-05 each. Both sides traded goals then in the second half but St Galls held on for a 1-10 to 1-08 win. Cargin rounded off the action in Antrim with a 1-09 to 1-06 win over St Brigids. In Donegal Gaoth Dobhair had a 2-17 to 0-07 win over Four Masters. Goals from Kevin Cassidy and Odhran MacNiallais. Dungloe needed three late points to win by a point 1-14 to 1-13 over St Naul.

RESULTS

Antrim SFC

Creggan 1-10 St Mary’s 0-08

Cargin 1-09 St Brigids 1-06

O’Donovan Rossa 1-09 Lamh Dhearg 2-09

St Mary’s Aghagallon v St James

Naomh Gall 1-08 St Enda’s 1-10

Donegal SFC

Four Masters 0-07 Gaoth Dobhair 2-17

St Nauls 1-14 Dungloe 1-13

Sean MacCumhaills v Ardara (6:30pm)

Galway SFC

Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-11.

Salthill-Knocknacarra v St Michael’s (5:30pm)

Mountbellew/Moylough v Annaghdown (6pm)

Kildare SFC

St Laurence’s 0-14 Eadestown 0-12

Clane 3-17 Monasterevan 0-02

Sarsfields v Johnstownbridge (6pm)

Mayo SFC

Knockmore 0-19 Claremorris 0-10

Meath SFC

Simonstown Gaels 1-14 Skryne 0-11

Monaghan SFC

Carrickmacross 1-12 Castleblaney 0-08

Roscommon SFC

Western Gaels 0-18 Fuerty 0-10

Sligo SFC

Calry/St.Joseph’s 1-08 Geevagh 0-09

Tubbercurry 2-15 Eastern Harps 0-15

Tipperary SFC

Ardfinnan 1-13 Ballyporeen 1-8

JK Brackens 0-11 Kilsheelan/Kilcash 0-11

Moyle Rovers 2-17 Moycarkey/Borris 1-5

