Ulster Football Championship: Tyrone v Derry, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Tyrone v Derry, Sunday, 4 pm, Omagh

Tyrone and Derry battle it out in the preliminary round of the Ulster senior football championship on Sunday afternoon at Healy Park in Omagh.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Tyrone finished third in division 1 behind Mayo and Kerry but Mickey Harte would have pleased with his side’s performances. Derry operated in Division 4 this campaign and they won all 8 games. Damian McErlain will be delighted with that but the Oakleafers face a stiff challenge here going on the evidence of the last three meetings between the sides. Tyrone have easily accounted for Derry in the last three championship games. On average they have beaten their neighbours by 10 points.

Looking at Derry, players such as Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McAtamney, Shane McGuigan, Ryan Bell, and Christopher Bradley will be key. Tyrone will look to Tiernan McCann, Padraig Hampsey and Ronan McNamee in defence. In midfield, Colm Cavanagh could return from injury to start at midfield, while Peter Harte, Niall Sludden and Cathal McShane will be all key players in attack.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2017 Tyrone 0-22 Derry 0-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

2016 Tyrone 3-16 Derry 0-12 (Ulster quarter-final)

2009 Tyrone 0-15 Derry 0-09 (Ulster semi-final)

2006 Derry 1-08 Tyrone 0-05 (Ulster quarter-final)

2004 Tyrone 1-17 Derry 1-6 (Ulster preliminary round)

Team News:

Tyrone: TBA

Derry: TBA

Betting

Tyrone are unbackable at 1/10, Derry are 13/2 to cause an upset. Something which going on previous statistics I cant’ see happening. The draw is 14/1. Peter Harte to score a goal anytime is 9/4 and that looks a good bet to me in a game where I see goals.