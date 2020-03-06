Westmeath v Carlow takes place at 2pm on Sunday. We have a previews, Team News and betting ahead of the game. We will also be providing live score updates of the game for the below link.

Preview

This game decides what team drops down to Division 2 for 2021. It is a big game for both sides and likely the biggest game of the year for them. In truth both sides struggled in Division 1a and 1b.

Westmeath failed to win a game in Division 1a. However they lost five games. They finished with a scoring difference of – 59. They suffered heavy losses to Galway, Tipperary and Limerick in the division. However, they did push Cork close last time out. Shane O’Brien will know home advantage counts for a lot and a big home crowd could spur them to victory here. Westmeath have good players in their ranks like Aonghus Clarke, Eoin Price and Allan Devine in their ranks. The trio will need to be at their best for the Lake County to triumph here.

Colm Bonnars Carlow side come into the game on the back of five losses in Division 1b. The Barrowsiders finished with a scoring difference of – 70. They suffered heavy losses to Wexford, Kilkenny, Clare and Dublin. They lost narrowly to Laois 0-15 to 0-14. Carlow will need a big performance here to come away from Mullingar with the win. They have the talent to do so. Chris Nolan, Marty Kavanagh and Jack Kavanagh will be key to the Barrowsiders success here.

Team News

Westmeath: TBA

Carlow: TBA

Betting

Westmeath are favourites here to win this game at 4/7. Carlow are 7/4 to come out top. The draw is 8/1. No live coverage of Westmeath v Carlow so be sure to follow our live score updates.