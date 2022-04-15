Westmeath v Kilkenny – Preview & starting teams – Start time 6pm

By
Tomas O
-

 5,005 total views,  5,005 views today

Westmath v Kilkenny – Preview & starting teams – Start time 6pm, Brian Cody leads Kilkenny into the championship for a 24th successive year.

WESTMEATH v KILKENNY
They meet in the championship for the first time since 2006 when Kilkenny won the Leinster semi-final by 14 points. Westmeath have never beaten Kilkenny in the Leinster championship.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2006: Kilkenny 1-23 Westmeath 1-9
1989: Kilkenny 4-29 Westmeath 3-5
1987: Kilkenny 4-20 Westmeath 4-5
1985: Kilkenny 1-30 Westmeath 1-10
1982: Kilkenny 7-31 Westmeath 0-13
*#

Westmeath are back in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2017 when they reached the quarter-finals, via a ‘round robin.’ They lost to Offaly in the quarter-final.

Brian Cody leads Kilkenny into the championship for a 24th successive year. He played against Westmeath twice in the championship in 1976 and 1982.

Westmeath are playing in the Leinster ‘round robin’ for the first time. Kilkenny’s ‘round robin’ record in 2018-2019 reads: Played 8; Won 5; Drew 1; Lost 2. They lost the 2018 final to Galway and the 2019 final to Wexford.

Kilkenny finished top of Group B in this year’s Allianz League (Div 1), having won four and lost one of five games. They lost the semi-final to Cork. Westmeath won five of seven games in 2A, earning them promotion to Division 1.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here