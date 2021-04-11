Win A New Camper Van with Roscommon GAA Club

Éire Óg GAA Club in Roscommon are running a campaign called www.winanewcampervan.ie and you guessed it, they are raffling a brand new 6 Berth Camper Van valued at over €70,000.

The New Peugeot Boxer Compass Avantgarde 196 6 Berth is being supplied by Donaghy Motors in Letterkenny Co. Donegal.

There is no doubt, but that staycations are going to be the holidays for Irish people for the next few years. What better prize is there than your own holiday home for life with the freedom to travel wherever and whenever suits you. No more booking apartments, cramped hotel rooms, or lugging suitcases around the place.

Tickets for the draw are just €25 or people can buy 3 tickets for €66 or 5 tickets for €100. Click www.winanewcampervan.ie to buy a ticket

Éire Óg GAA Club was founded in 1984 and from our first days right up to today they are to the fore in our parish community of Loughglynn, Lisacul, and Gorthaganny in West Roscommon.

The club grounds were opened in 1991 and are dedicated to the memory of James Timothy a footballer with our club who was tragically taken from us in a traffic accident in 1985.

They need to complete a total renovation of our existing playing pitch and hope to include an enhanced all-weather playing surface to ensure that the club can continue to provide our youth and adult players with games throughout the year.

In addition, they intend to add a lighted walking/jogging track around the perimeter of the grounds to provide the greater community with a badly needed safe area to use for exercise and recreation.

They have further plans for improvements to the club grounds, including the parking and training areas, hopefully, we will be in a position to raise sufficient funds to help us achieve this goal.

Éire Óg players of note over the years include Pat Doory Roscommon Full Back from 1984 until the mid-1990s, Cathy McCann Roscommon Ladies of the early 2000’s Niamh Ward Roscommon Ladies 2010s and Rebecca Finan of the present ladies’ team while the Roscommon Goalkeeper Colm Lavin and Roscommon’s Allstar nominee in 2019 Conor Cox are other Éire Óg players.

