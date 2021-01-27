Acapella Bourgeois among 18 runners for Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase

Willie Mullins’ Acapella Bourgeois heads the 18 runners for the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday.

Owned by the Slaneyville Syndicate, the 11-year-old was sixth in the race last year. He most recently finished runner-up to Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

Mullins has declared five runners and making up his team are the Munster National and Kerry National winner Cabaret Queen, last year’s runner-up Class Conti, Brahma Bull and Saturnas.

Five from Elliott’s Yard

Gordon Elliott’s team also numbers five. Leading fancies Coko Beach and Run Wild Fred will be joined by 2019 Thyestes runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux, Roaring Bull and Dounikos.

Former Troytown Chase winner Tout Est Permis carries the hopes of Noel Meade. Henry de Bromhead runs Spyglass Hill and Ted Walsh has Any Second Now. The Jessica Harrington-trained Discordantly, Philip Dempsey’s Ten Ten and the Pat Fahy-trained Dunvegan are other notable entries.

Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle

Willie Mullins won the 2020 Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Benie Des Dieux and he fields a team of four this year. Great White Shark, Bacardys, Burrows Saint and Scarpeta face tough opposition in the 10-runner field. The Edward Harty-trained Kilfenora, Noel Meade’s Sixshooter and Diol Ker and the Mouse Morris-trained Sams Profil stand their ground.

