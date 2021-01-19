Acapella Bourgeois tops weights for Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase

Acapella Bourgeois heads the weights announced for the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday, January 28.

The topweight is owned by the Slaneyville Syndicate, successful owners in the race last year with Total Recall.

The 11-year-old Acapella Bourgeois was sixth in the race last year. His most recent run was when finishing to Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

Willie Mullins has eight horses among an initial entry of 45 for the historic contest.

The Closutton trainer has also entered the Syndicates.Racing-owned Munster National and Kerry National winner Cabaret Queen. Last year’s second, Class Conti, recent hurdles’ winner Koshari and Brahma Bull are also entered for the race.

Monbeg Notorious, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy first win in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase in 2018, is among an Elliott-entry of 13.

Milan Native, Aforementioned, Roaring Bull and Dounikos, all notable handicap chase winners, are also engaged. The 2019 Thyestes runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux, Leopardstown third Farclas and Braeside and Coko Beach have also been entered.

Last year’s third Minella Fair, Tout Est Permis and Dream Conti make up a strong entry for Noel Meade. The Mags Mullins-trained Agusta Gold, a recent Grade 3 winner at Fairyhouse, is another interesting entry.

Other notable entries include Gearóid O’Loughlin’s Ulster National winner Space Cadet and Denis Hogan’s Moyhenna. The Ted Walsh-trained Any Second Now is entered, as is Pat Fahy’s Dunvegan. Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase winner, The Long Mile, is also on the entry list.

The Thyestes Chase will be televised live on RTÉ and Racing TV.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com