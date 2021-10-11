6 total views, 6 views today

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 8 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last May where Mikel Arteta saw his side come out 1-3 victors at Selhurst Park. With Arsenal taking 4 points from 6 from Palace in the 2020/2021 season.

Arsenal Retrospective

After a terrible start to the season, with 3 losses from 3, scoring no goals and conceding 9 against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City, the future of Mikel Arteta looked bleak.

Since then they have been on a decent run of form, remaining undefeated in their last 5 in all competitions.

In their last league game, Arsenal were somewhat fortunate to come away with a point against Brighton, but prior to that, they put in their performance of the season so far with a 3-1 home away against North London rivals Tottenham at The Emirates.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

After their impressive 3-0 home victory against Tottenham on September 11, Palace was brought down to earth with a 0-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

They currently sit 14th, with 1 win, 2 losses and 4 draws. 7 points from a possible 21 were to be expected after a change of manager, especially from a manager like Patrick Vieira.

This will be the Frenchmen’s first game back at his old club as manager. where he captained some of the great Arsene Wenger teams.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick off at 8 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Monday, 18 October 2021, at The Emirates.

Where to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7:00 pm.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

For Arsenal, their only injury concern is the absence of captain Granit Xhaka after the midfielder picked up a serious knee injury in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw away to Brighton. He is set to miss out until December at the latest.

For Palace, Nathan Ferguson is out with a shin injury with no return day. While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out long-term.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace prediction

Arsenal looks like they are steadily improving game by game after their abysmal start to the season. With new signings, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale impressing the Arsenal faithful.

Palace will be more than up for this game after their heroic comeback against Leicester, which saw them trail by two goals to nil with half an hour left on the clock.

I can see a close game, but I fully expect the Gunners to spoil Patrick Vieira’s return to the club he once captained.

Prediction: 2-0 Arsenal

Predicted Line-Up

Arsenal Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

A. Ramsdale, K. Tierney, Gabriel, B. White, T. Tomiyasu, A. Sambi Lonkonga, T. Partey, E. Smith Rowe, M. Odegaard, B. Saka, P. Emerick Aubameyang.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Gallagher, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, J. Ayew, C. Benteke, W. Zaha.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Betting Odds

Arsenal To Win: 13/20

Draw: 13/5

Crystal Palace To Win: 9/2

For more news and stories on all things, Premier League click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com