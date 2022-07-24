Clarke beats Harrington by 1 in The Senior Open

2 total views, 2 views today

Darren Clarke won The Senior Open at Glenagles on Sunday night beating his fellow Irishman Pádraig Harrington by one stroke.

The Dungannon golfer birdied the final hole to finish the tournament at -10, one shot ahead of Harrington who watched on anxiously from the clubhouse.

Clarke has now won both the Open and The Senior Open and is only the fourth player in history to do so.

Clarke’s round on the final day saw him par the front nine holes. He dropped a shot at the 10th before carding a birdie two holes later.

Following a poor opening nine holes, Dubliner Harrington shot six birdies on the way home and carded a 67 for nine under par.

