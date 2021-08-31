4 total views, 4 views today

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms United Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out on Instagram to confirm his sensational return to Manchester United after leaving Juventus last week.

Ronaldo (36) left Juventus after 3 years in Turin. It looked like he was on the verge of signing for rivals Manchester City, but they pulled out according to reports.

The Premier League club will pay £12.9 million-plus a further £6.9 million in bonuses for the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

United, who the player enjoyed six honour filled years at, scoring 118 goals in 292 games for United between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

After both United and Juventus reached an agreement last Friday, Ronaldo posted to Instagram to confirm his return to England after 12 years.

The post read;

Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Manchester United ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVEjtbPTic — utdreport (@utdreport) August 31, 2021

Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!

My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

I’m right here!

I’m back where I belong!

Let’s make it happen once again!

PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…

