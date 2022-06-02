Denis Leamy joins Munster Rugby coaching team

16 total views, 16 views today

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Denis Leamy will join the province as Defence Coach on a three-year deal.

The former Munster player is the latest appointment to Head Coach Graham Rowntree’s team ahead of next season.

Coaching Roles

Since retiring from playing rugby, Leamy has worked in a coaching role with several sides across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

The Tipperary man also worked at various stages with Munster’s age-grade players and the ‘A’ team before making the move to Leinster where he initially joined as an Elite Player Development Officer in 2019.

He was appointed to his current role of Contact Skills Coach with the Senior Squad at the start of the 2021-22 season and was also named as Assistant Coach for the Ireland U20s Six Nations campaign last year.

Both Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou have previously been confirmed as the respective attack and forwards coaches for Munster Rugby.

