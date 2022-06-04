Epsom to pay Derby Day tribute to Lester Piggott

2 total views, 2 views today

The Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse today will be run in memory of the legendary Lester Piggott, who won the world’s most famous Flat race a record nine times as a jockey.

It is understood this is the first time The Derby has been run in memory of any individual.

Jockeys will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s applause at around 4pm this afternoon before The Cazoo Derby (In Memory of Lester Piggott) is run at 4:30pm.

Phil White, London Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said:

“No jockey is more synonymous with our most famous race than Lester Piggott. Running The Cazoo Derby in his memory, which we believe has not been done in the 242 previous editions of the race, is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest jockeys of the modern era and the record-holder for most wins by a rider.

“We want to give racegoers on both days the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate the life and career of this extraordinary sportsman, and we hope that taking the unprecedented step of re-naming The Derby shows the high esteem in which Lester is held.”

