European Silver Medal for Kris Rohrssen

2 total views, 2 views today

Tipperary’s Kris Rohrssen and Checkmate won the silver mdal at the FEI European Driving Championship for Junior’s (U18) single pony class at Kisbér-Ászár in Hungary.

It is the first year that 15-year-old Kris Rohrssen has competed at this level. In Sunday’s competition, the Irish youngster was competing against much more experienced drivers.

In 2021 Rohrssen and his pony Checkmate won the gold medal in the FEI European Carriage Driving Championships for U14 (Children) in Selestat, France.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com