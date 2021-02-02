Good Entries for Handicaps & Bumpers at Dublin Racing Festival

There are quality entries for the five handicaps and two Grade 2 bumpers at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Master McShee, Treacysenniscorthy and Great White Shark are among the handicap entries. The likes of Sir Gerhard, Kilcruit, Flame Bearer, Hollymount and Brandy Love feature in the early line up for the bumpers at Leopardstown on Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7.

Ladbrokes Hurdle

Master McShee heads the 51 entries for the Ladbrokes Hurdle on Saturday, February 6. He was an impressive winner on his handicap debut over this course and distance at Christmas. Next weekend, he could renew rivalry with Sea Ducor, the Arthur Moore-trained runner-up that afternoon.

The Eddie Cawley-trained Golden Jewel and Martin Brassil’s You Raised Me Up, second and third respectively in the Ladbrokes Hurdle last year, hold entries once again.

The Willie Mullins-trained Buildmeupbuttercup and Liz Doyle’s Cayd Boy head the weights. Other notable entries include Eclair De Beaufeu for Gordon Elliott, Noel Meade’s novice Cask Mate, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Gabynako and Wolf Prince, Paul O’Flynn’s West Cork Wildway and the Charles Byrnes-trained Advanced Virgo.

Matheson Handicap Chase

There are 28 horses entered for the Matheson Handicap Chase. The recent Naas winner, Epson Du Houx, Emmet Mullins’ The Shunter, Aramax, trained by Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins’ pair, Pont Aven and Andalusa look to be chief among them.

Goffs Future Stars INH Flat Race

Envoi Allen won this race in 2019, while Appreciate It won last year. It has an entry of 16 for 2021. Sir Gerhard, Chemical Energy and Hollow Games represent Gordon Elliott. Willie Mullins has three entries, Kilcruit, Whatdeawant and Ramillies. Pat Doyle’s Flame Bearer and Gavin Cromwell’s Letsbeclearaboutit are also included.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle

Elliott entries dominate at the head of the weights for this contest. Last year’s heroine Black Tears tops the 36 horses in the opening contest on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Terence O’Brien’s Our Roxanne is entered again. Both Spruced Up and Strange Notions, fourth and fifth a year ago for Eddie Harty and Charles O’Brien respectively are also nominated. Willie Mullins has entered seven horses, including the Leopardstown Christmas Festival winner Dysart Diamond. Declan Queally’s Naas winner Uisce Solas and Henry de Bromhead’s hat-trick seeker Telmesomethinggirl must also have their chance.

William Fry Handicap Hurdle

Willie Mullins is responsible for 10 of the 54 entries in the race. His team includes Great White Shark, a winner at the Galway Festival last July and successful in the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket. Koshari, Low Sun and Dandy Mag are others that feature for the champion trainer.

Former Cheltenham Festival winner City Island is also entered. Paul Fahey’s Ballyshannon Rose, Gordon Elliott’s Dallas Des Pictons, Ronan McNally’s The Jam Man, the Fran Flood-trained Millen To One and Pure Genius, are also among the list of entries.

Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase

Treacysenniscorthy is one of a number of significant entries for this race. Trainwreck, Any Second Now and Blazer have been entered again by Henry de Bromhead, Ted Walsh and Willie Mullins. Last year’s victorious trainer, Paul Gilligan, has Born By The Sea this time.

Stones And Roses and Cabaret Queen are others among Willie Mullins’ nine entries. Philip Dempsey’s The Long Mile, the Arthur Moore-trained Crossed My Mind, Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Times and the Tom Mullins-trained Scoir Mear will be of interest come the day.

Coolmore NH Sires Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race

There are 15 horses entered for this Grade 2. Gordon Elliott has only one entry, Party Central. Willie Mullins dominates with six previous winners engaged. His team includes Brandy Love, Brooklynn Glory, Purple Mountain, Belle Metal and Take Tea. The Stuart Crawford-trained Hollymount was another up to winning on her first start.

