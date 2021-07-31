Irish Eventing team 13th after Dressage

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

 18 total views,  18 views today

The Irish Eventing team lies in 13th place overall following the conclusion of the opening Dressage phase of the Eventing competition at the Olympic Games.

With just over 30 penalties separating the top 13 teams, the competition is still wide open heading into the Cross Country.

The Irish trio of Sam Watson (Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH), Austin O’Connor (Colorado Blue) and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH), are on a combined score of 110.4.

The medal positions are currently occupied by Britain (78.3), Germany (80.4) and New Zealand (86.4).

Carlow’s Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) are best of the Irish individually and are in 38th place on 34.30.

The Cross Country phase of the Olympic Eventing competition starts at 11.45pm tonight Irish time and is live on RTÉ TV.

Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco start at 12.18am. Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue are off at 1.30am. Sarah Ennis and Horseware Woodcourt Garrison will be the last Irish team member to go at 2.39am.

The Olympic Eventing team and individual medals will be decided following the final Show Jumping phase which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here