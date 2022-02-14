Jack Ryan and BBS McGregor second in five-star Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix

Jack Ryan and The Irish Sport Horse BBS McGregor were second at the Longines FEI World Cup event in Sharjah.

Jack Ryan has continued his excellent run of results by taking the runner-up spot with The Irish Sport Horse BBS McGregor in Sunday five-star Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

The twenty-one-year-old Kilkenny rider and BBS McGregor, who is owned and bred by his mum Marguerite Ryan, were a key part of the recent winning Irish Nations Cup team in Abu Dhabi.

Ryan picked up just one time fault in the first round of yesterday’s competition which was enough to give one of the 10 places available in the jump-off. He kept the fences standing again in round 2 to finish on his one fault score from the first round to take second place overall and €30,000.

Tipperary’s Trevor Breen and Highland President finished in seventh place with one fence down in the jump-off, just ahead of Derry’s David Simpson and Foudre F in eighth.Victory in the FEI World Cup Grand Prix of Sharjah went to Latvia’s Kristaps Neretnieks and Valour with the only double clear of the competition. Sweden’s Evelina Tovek finished third with Winnetou de la Hamente Z.

