John Catlin takes Austrian Open

John Catlin claimed his third victory in just 13 events at the Austrian Golf Open on Sunday.

The American triumphed in a dramatic five-hole play-off with Maximilian Kieffer. This followed a similarly thrilling final-day battle with the German in regulation play.

Catlin began the day two shots back from the lead. He played in the penultimate group behind Kieffer and third round leaders Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Cañizares.

The 30-year-old was at one point in the day four strokes behind Kieffer, who got off to a roaring start. A determined display from the Californian yielded seven birdies for an impressive closing 65. This forced extra holes with Kieffer, who signed for a 66.

In a roller coaster play-off, Kieffer looked to have earned a shock victory. He sank a monster putt for birdie on the third extra hole. Catlin, however, was equal to the task and knocked in a tester for his two.

It was a disappointing end for Kieffer, who found the water three times at the fifth attempt down the par three 18th at Diamond Country Club. He handed victory to a delighted Catlin – who moved to 24th in the Race to Dubai Rankings presented by Rolex.

Final Scores

Play-off:

J CATLIN: 3, 3, 2, 3, 4; M KIEFFER: 3, 3, 2, 3, 8

274 J CATLIN (USA) 68 70 71 65, M KIEFFER (GER) 72 68 68 66,

277 M KAYMER (GER) 68 70 69 70.

280 W BESSELING (NED) 72 71 70 67, M ARMITAGE (ENG) 73 69 70 68, G HIGGO (RSA) 72 71 69 68.

281 N H?JGAARD (DEN) 70 72 72 67, A BAUTISTA (AUS) 74 67 71 69, M SCHWAB (AUT) 71 75 66 69, J KRUYSWIJK (RSA) 68 72 70 71, A CA?IZARES (ESP) 67 70 70 74.

282 R PARATORE (ITA) 78 66 71 67, R H?JGAARD (DEN) 71 75 69 67, J LUITEN (NED) 71 70 69 72.

283 S HORSFIELD (ENG) 74 73 69 67, G PORTEOUS (ENG) 75 68 71 69, K KITAYAMA (USA) 71 72 71 69, S CHAWRASIA (IND) 72 68 73 70, L GAGLI (ITA) 70 72 71 70, D WHITNELL (ENG) 74 71 68 70,

284 C WOOD (ENG) 73 72 71 68, J WALTERS (RSA) 71 68 74 71, D GAVINS (ENG) 69 74 67 74,

285 Z LOMBARD (RSA) 72 70 77 66, A DEL REY (ESP) 74 71 73 67, C HOWIE (SCO) 76 70 69 70, N VON DELLINGSHAUSEN (GER) 74 72 65 74,

286 R SANTOS (POR) 75 69 71 71, C SHARVIN (NIR) 75 71 69 71, J GONNET (FRA) 72 72 70 72, R MANSELL (ENG) 69 71 73 73, J WINTHER (DEN) 69 73 71 73,

287 R MCEVOY (ENG) 75 72 72 68, P ANGLES (ESP) 76 71 72 68, B HEBERT (FRA) 75 72 71 69, D LAWSON (AUS) 77 70 71 69, P DUNNE (IRL) 73 71 72 71, B RITTHAMMER (GER) 70 75 71 71, M SCHMITT (GER) 72 75 69 71, P ORIOL (ESP) 69 74 72 72, A WU (CHN) 72 72 71 72, A CHESTERS (ENG) 76 69 70 72, M KAWAMURA (JPN) 76 71 68 72, A SADDIER (FRA) 71 72 69 75,

