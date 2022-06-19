More than €2 million on offer at The Galway Races

3 total views, 3 views today

Next month’s much-anticipated seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival runs from Monday 25th to Sunday 31st July.

With fifty-three races over the seven days, the Galway Races Summer Festival has a prize fund of over €2 million on offer (total prize fund of €2.164 million) an increase of €346,500 on last year’s festival.

Each day offers a minimum prize fund of €100,000 for the feature race, with a minimum value for any race at Galway standing at €17,000. Galway offers a mixed card for the week with national hunt and flat races being held on all seven days.

The Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday 27th July, a race synonymous with Galway, has a prize fund of €270,000 on offer – an increase of €20,000 from last year. Thursday’s Guinness Galway Hurdle is now worth €270,000, having also received a boost of €20,000.

BoyleSports will headline the Saturday card with the ‘BoyleSport Handicap Hurdle’ valued at €110,000, as well as Grá Chocolates and Bathshack. Feature races on the supporting card include The Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap of €110,000, The Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap of €120,000, and The Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund “Ahonoora” Handicap of €110,000.

Improved Facilities

Galway Racecourse prides itself on improving customer experience for its racegoers. This year racegoers will see lots of new additions to the enclosure including a new improved enclosure layout, new bars, additional covered marquees and public seating, plus the addition of a new Parade Ring Lounge that’s proving very popular for groups.

