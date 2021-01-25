Rory McIlroy reacts to 3rd place in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy’s final round 72 saw him finish third in the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Irishman took a one-stroke lead into the final round on Sunday but ultimately fell to Tyrell Hatton’s 66.

“I started great with two birdies in the first three,” McIlroy said. “Then I felt like there was a few putts I hit today, the wind affected the putts more than maybe the last couple days. So there was the one on four, the three-putt, and there were a couple others, the couple of bogeys around the turn didn’t help.

“I thought I was in good position on ten and Tyrrell was outside of me, makes that putt for birdie, and then I can’t make mine for eagle and that was a huge sort of momentum-keeper for him. Then I bogeyed the next and after that, it was sort of hard to get back into it.

“I don’t feel like I played great this week, felt like I was managing my game a bit. Nice to get a competitive week under my belt and see where my game is at and what I need to do to keep on improving. Hopefully I’ll get on the plane and head over to Torrey Pines and tee it up there next week.”

McIlroy generally positive

“I thought for the most part of the week, my short game and my putting was good. I scrambled well. Had some pretty good approach shots, especially last night coming down the last few holes. I thought there was parts of rounds where I got the driver going, even the last few holes this evening there I got the driver going a little bit.

“But still, sometimes I’ll have a few holes where it’s like that and there’s a few holes where it sort of gets away from me. So a little more consistency and being able to replicate the good ones hole after hole and then day after day until you sort of put four rounds together.”

