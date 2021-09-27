Student Sport Ireland Launches ‘Find Your Team’

7 total views, 7 views today

Student Sport Ireland (SSI), the representative body for higher education sport in Ireland today launched a new marketing campaign.

Themed ‘Find Your Team’, the campaign was developed by SSI to increase participation in sport amongst the student population, to encourage students to get back into college sports, and to join a sports club on their return to campus this month.

Research by SSI revealed that the key factors that influenced students to play a college sport and join a sports club were the opportunity to make new friends, socialise, and boost fitness levels.

This insight provided the creative spark for ‘Find Your Team’; the idea that college sport is truly social, provides the opportunity to make lifelong friends, and is the perfect break from studies.

The campaign, which was funded by SSI affiliated HEIs and a Sport Ireland grant was created and developed for SSI by London-based sports marketing company Designroom Sport.

Using a creative online platform, the campaign, under the banner ‘Find Your Team’, empowers college sports clubs to develop customised digital campaigns that boost awareness of their sport amongst the college population.

Speaking at a photocall to mark the launch of the ‘Find Your Team’ campaign Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence Jack Chambers TD said: “It is great to see our third level colleges reopening again which is really positive for sport and physical activity.

“I would encourage all students to look for the ‘Find Your Team’ campaign and to join with students across colleges and campus in Ireland in going back to sport. It will be great to see the recovery of sport in our third level campuses over the coming weeks and months”.

Attending the photocall with the Minister SSI President Matthew Dossett said: “SSI is delighted at the start of the new academic year to be able to launch this new marketing campaign to students across 26 campuses nationwide.

“We are really encouraging students to go out and find their sport or new activity and engage with fellow students. At SSI, we believe that sports participation at any level or code, is integral to the overall student experience and we are delighted to be able to deliver it.”

Catherine Mahony, SSI student Vice President, and a member of the SSI project team that developed the campaign was delighted to welcome the exciting student-focused initiative.

“College sport has enriched my life in ways that I could never have anticipated. Finding a welcoming club in a new sport, a new university, and a new country has supported me physically, mentally, and socially.”

“I am honoured and excited to have been a part of the development of the Find Your Team campaign. Through the campaign, I hope that other students find the encouragement they need to get involved in a sporting experience that is as meaningful to them as mine has been to me”.

