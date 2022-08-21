Swiss rider denies Aga Khan-winning heroes to take Longines Grand Prix of Ireland

7 total views, 7 views today

Swiss rider Edouard Schmitz and the 10-year-old Gamin Van’t Naastveldhof won Sunday’s Longines Grand Prix of Ireland at the Dublin Horse Show.

The visitor denied two of Ireland’s Aga Khan Trophy-winning combinations from Friday, Conor Swail with Count Me In and Shane Sweetnam with the Irish Sport Horse James Kann Cruz as they filled second and third places respectively.

Ireland’s Andrew Bourns and the Irish Sport Horse Sea Topblue were fourth while French combination Megane Moissonnier and Cordial were fifth.

Ireland’s Rhys Williams and the 7-year-old Playboy JT Z took the International 7 & 8 year-old competition. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch with Dark Chocolate took the runner-up spot, while Jason Higgins and Heritage MBF came third.

Kildare’s Mikey Pender achieved yet another RDS win on Sunday when winning the six-year-old ‘Cruising’ National Championship with HHS Rose. Leah Stack and Laurina won the 5-Year-Old ‘Flexible’ National Championship.

