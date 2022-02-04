U20 Six Nations – Ireland 53 Wales 5

4 total views, 4 views today

Ireland began their U20 Six Nations campaign with an impressive 53-5 win over Wales at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night.

Tries from Chay Mullins, Matthew Devine and Mark Morrissey during the first 40 minutes, while five-pointers from Reuben Crothers, James McNabney, Mullins again, James McCormick and Ben Brownlee in the second half ensured the Welsh suffered a heavy defeat in this Six Nations U20 opener.

Three tries in opening half

Early pressure from Ireland saw the visitors concede three penalties. The final in a series of penalties gave Lansdowne’s Charlie Tector a relatively straightforward kick at the posts, which he duly scored, for an early 3-0 lead.

The strength and power of the Irish scrum was soon rewarded as it set up the speedsters from the back. Munster’s Patrick Campbell cut like a scythe through the Welsh defence and as he drew in men in red, he freed up winger Chay Mullins who touched down in the corner for the opening try of the game.

Tector’s conversion attempt, from a difficult position on the touchline, just drifted left of the posts and wide, leaving Ireland with an 8-0 advantage after 16 minutes.

Wales down to 14 players

On 22 minutes the Wales side was reduced to 14 men when winger Ollie Andrew was sent to the sin bin. The player’s outstretched arm led to a deliberate knock on as Ireland attacked. The team of officials took little time in deciding the young Welsh player’s fate.

Matthew Devine soon made the visitors pay as he burst through the Welsh defensive line to touch down in a central position, allowing Tector an easy kick for the conversion. Ireland U20s were comfortably in control at this stage and had a 20-0 on the score board with only 25 minutes on the clock.

Mullins thought he had bought up a brace of five-pointers just after the half hour as he again touched down in the corner. On review of the TV footage the try was ruled out for obstruction earlier in the move.

Lock Mark Morrissey of Leinster soon made up for the cancellation of Mullins’ try as he scored his side’s third try of the evening within ten minutes of the half time whistle. With Tector adding the conversion, Richie Murphy’s side has a 22 point advantage at the break.

Half time: Ireland U20 22 Wales U20 0

Plenty more Irish tries in second half

It didn’t take lone for the hosts to extend their lead at the beginning of the second half. Ireland U20s showed ambition when awarded a penalty and opted to kick to the slide line. A win from the resultant lineout and a strong drive from the boys in green saw captain Reuben Crothers claimed the score, which kicker Tector converted successfully.

The points had barely registered on the scoreboard when Ballymena’s James McNabney got in on the scoring action with a try. Though Tector’s conversion effort went left of the posts this time, Ireland were up to 34 points.

That didn’t remain the situation for long, however, as they claimed their sixth try of the game through Chay Mullins, who was claiming a brace of tries on the night. Tector’s last piece of action before his substitution was to add the extras for 41-0.

Another try, this time from hooker James McCormick extended the lead to 46-0 while the conversion attempt that followed went astray.

Wales U20 finally got on the score board when Oli Andrew breached the Irish defence to claim his side’s only score of the game with a try five minutes from the end, but Ireland had the final say as Ben Brownlee scored a try which was converted by Aitzol King.

Final score: Ireland U20 53 Wales U20 5

Ireland U20 Team:

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster), 14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), 13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), 12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster), 11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster), 10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), 9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht).

1. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster), 2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), 3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), 4. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), 5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), 6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), 7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch FC/Ulster)(Captain), 8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Ireland U20 Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), 17. Oisín Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), 18. Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster), 19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster), 20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster), 21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster), 22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster), 23. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

Wales U20 Team:

15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby), 14. Harri Houston (Ospreys), 13. Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), 12. Eddie James (Scarlets), 11. Oli Andrew (Dragons), 10. Daniel Edwards (Ospreys), 9. Harri Williams (Scarlets).

1. Joe Cowell (Cardiff Metropolitan University), 2. Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), 3. Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), 4. Joe Peard (Dragons), 5. Lewis Jones (Ospreys), 6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby), 7. Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby), 8. Ben Moa (Dragons).

Wales U20 Replacements:

16. Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders), 17. Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby), 18. Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), 19. Benji Williams (Ospreys), 20. Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby), 21. Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), 22. Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears), 23. Joe Hawkins (Ospreys).

Ireland

Try: Mullins (2), Devine, Morrissey, Crothers, McNabney, McCormick, Brownlee.

Conversion: Tector (4), King.

Penalty: Tector

Wales

Try: Andrew

Conversion:

Penalty:

