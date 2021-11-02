8 total views, 8 views today
UFC 268 – Usman vs Covington: Where to watch, Time, Betting
UFC 268 is set up to be one of the biggest and greatest shows in the companies history with numerous big-name fights, headlined by the rematch between UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The last time these two stars fought was back at UFC 245 in December 2019, where one of the greatest title fights in UFC history took place.
A close-knit affair between two wrestlers. The fight ironically was kept on the feet for the five rounds where Usman came out victorious with a fifth-round TKO.
If Usman and Covington is the main event, then get ready for the entreé. The card will also feature a title rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili for the women’s Strawweight title.
The last time these two fought was at UFC 261, where Namajunas won the title back via first-round head kick knockout.
In the Lightweight division, former title challengers Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will go head-to-head in a fight that should produce fireworks.
Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 268.
On Saturday, Nov. 6th the beef will be settled in an incredible doubleheader fight night on BT Sport! 😤#UFC268 Usman vs. Covington 2 on BT Sport 1 HD 🏆#CaneloPlant on BT Sport Box Office 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ienFB7vow8
— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 30, 2021
UFC 268 Start Time
Like always, the time difference between fights is apparent, but here are all the times for multiple timezones.
US
- The main card starts Nov 6, 10.00 p.m. EDT (7.00 p.m. PDT).
- The prelims start Nov 6, 8.00 p.m. EDT (5.00 p.m. PDT).
- The early prelims start Nov 6, 6.00 p.m. EDT (3.00 p.m. PDT).
UK
- The main card starts Nov 7. 30, 2 a.m. GMT.
- The prelims starts on Nov 7, midnight. GMT.
- The early prelims start Nov 6, 10 p.m. GMT
Australia
- The main card starts Nov 7, 1pm a.m AEDT.
- The prelims start Nov 7, 11.00 a.m. AEDT.
- The early prelims start Nov 7, 9.00 a.m. AEDT
What TV channel is UFC 268 on?
In the US, you can watch the full card on ESPN+.
MMA fans in the UK will have to get up at all hours to watch the full card, but the fights will be shown exclusively through BT Sport 1.
In Australia, there are many options to look at, You can watch UFC 268 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.
Betting
Kamaru Usman: 1/3
Draw: 50/1
Colby Covington: 9/4
Method of Victory
Usman
Usman by KO/TKO: 6/4
Usman by Points: 15/8
Usman by Submission: 12/1
Covington
Covington by KO/TKO: 7/1
Covington by Points: 5/1
Covington by Submission: 16/1
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington FULL CARD
Main card
- Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington (welterweight title)
- Rose Namajunas (c) vs Weili Zhang (strawweight title)
- Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler
- Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera
- Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis
Preliminary card
- Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green
- Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov
- Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams
Early preliminary card
- Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett
- Aleksa Camur vs John Allan
- CJ Vergara vs Ode Osbourne
