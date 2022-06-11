Weekend Tickets for Horizon Irish Open Sold Out

14 total views, 14 views today

This year’s Horizon Irish Open is now completely sold out for the weekend as DP World Tour events continue to experience unprecedented demand for tickets.

The Horizon Irish Open returns to Mount Juliet Estate from June 30 – July 3, where home heroes Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power will lead a field. Ryder Cup stars Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters and Thorbjørn Olesen as well as defending champion Lucas Herbert will also participate.

Full capacity crowds will return to the historic event for the first time since 2019, and unprecedented demand means all General Admission tickets for the weekend have now been snapped up, while Premium Packages for the whole week have also sold out completely.

Fans hoping to attend for Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro-Am or the opening two days of tournament play, Thursday and Friday, are encouraged to purchase their tickets now to avoid disappointment.

“We have been blown away by the eagerness of the Irish golf fans to return to their national Open this year and this is the earliest weekend sell-out we have ever experienced,” said Simon Alliss, the DP World Tour’s Championship Director for the Horizon Irish Open.

“It is set to be an incredible week, with exciting music acts Hermitage Green and Allie Sherlock adding to the festival atmosphere for which this event is famous.

“With Shane Lowry in red-hot form and Séamus Power returning for the first time since becoming a PGA TOUR winner, it is shaping up to be a huge celebration of Irish golf. We are looking forward to a cracking week at the wonderful Mount Juliet Estate.”

Last year, the returning home fans watched Herbert triumph in wire-to-wire fashion, sealing a three-stroke victory for a second DP World Tour title. The promising 25-year-old has since won for the first time on the PGA TOUR, at October’s 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Prior to the 2021 edition, Mount Juliet had hosted the Irish Open for three consecutive years in 1993, 1994 and 1995, won by Nick Faldo of England, Bernhard Langer of Germany and Sam Torrance of Scotland respectively.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com