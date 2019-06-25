A Short Guide to Casino Table Games

Casino games can be divided into two main categories – video slots (slot machines) and table games. As the name suggests, table games are played on a specially designed table that’s usually covered in baize or a Teflon-coated fabric called speed cloth.

Table games include a bunch of different games that are usually played with playing cards and chips. However, there are some games like roulette and craps where there are no cards involved.

Today, you can play almost any table game online, and there are even some online casinos that offer Bitcoin table games on which you can bet using cryptocurrency.

If you never played casino table games, you’re on the right page. In this article, we will cover the basics of some of the most popular table games which are enjoyed by millions of gamblers. Here we go!

Roulette

Roulette is a game in which a dealer (croupier) spins the ball on a rotating wheel, while the players bet in which numbered pocket will the ball land. The pockets are numbered from 1 through 36 and half of the numbers are colored red while the other half is black. There’s also a zero (green) and a double zero if you’re playing the American version of the game.

You can take several types of bets in roulette. You can bet on the exact number (straight up), odd or even numbers, red or black, low (1-18) or high (19-36), columns, dozens, split, street, corner, line, or other call bets which are a bit more complex.

Poker

Poker is one of the rare casino games where players need to be skilled in playing the game rather than relying on luck. For this reason, professional poker tournaments like the WSOP are quite popular and involve only the best poker players in the world. The game’s goal is to have the best possible hand combination, and the hands are ranked depending on which poker type you’re playing.

Poker is also known for having a lot of different variations. The most frequent is Texas Hold’em, but versions like Omaha, Five Card Draw, Seven Card Stud, Caribbean Stud, Razz, Horse, Pai Gow, and Three Card Poker are quite often as well. Each of these variations has its own set of rules and their quite fun for playing.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a card game where players compete against a dealer rather than against each other. Therefore, blackjack can be played as a single-player game. The game’s goal is for you to get as close to the value of 21 without going over it. You only need to beat the dealer in order to win.

Cards 2 through 9 have their face value, while cards 10, J, Q, and K are all worth 10 points. Ace can either be one or eleven, which depends on what value is better for your hand at the moment. A player and the dealer are dealt two cards each. Player’s cards are face-up, while one of the dealer’s cards is concealed. A player can choose to have more cards if they feel like it’s going to get them closer to 21.

There are a few other rules of blackjack, and the game also has several more variations, but this is enough for a start.

Baccarat

Just like blackjack, baccarat is a game that only requires two individuals – the player and the dealer (banker). Baccarat rulesare quite simple. The goal is to get closer to nine, but unlike blackjack where your hand is the one that needs to win, baccarat allows you to bet on the banker’s hand, or for both hands to have equal value (tie).

Cards 2 through 9 have their face value, 10, J, Q, and K count as zero, and Ace always counts as one. Two cards are dealt to both the banker and the player. If the value of each is greater than 9, you drop the first number, so 13 will be 3, 16 will be 6, etc. If either hand totals 5 or less, that hand will receive another card to determine the final count.

Craps

The object of craps is to roll a specific number with two dice. A player throwing the dice is called the shooter. If the shooter rolls a 7 or an 11, it’s called a natural, and that player wins. If the numbers add up to 2, 3, or 12, the player loses. If there are any other combinations (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10), then the player rolls again and hopes to hit the same number to win while hoping to miss a 7 which would bring a loss.

There are plenty of craps bets that the players can take. There are pass, come, don’t pass, and don’t come bets, proposition bets, place bets, field bets, and more.