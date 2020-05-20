Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Fernando Alonso is set for a return to Formula One according to his long time manager Flavio Briatore.

Alonso, who is a two time Formula One World Champion decided to leave F1 in 2018. He pursued in racing since then in Indycar Racing, the Dakar Rally and several endurance events. 24 hours Daytona Event in which he was the winner in 2019 was one of the most recent. He will turn 39 in July, but reports now suggest the Spanish driver will now return to former team Renault next season. Also so won titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault.

Alonso’s manager Briatore speaking to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport said, “Fernando is motivated. A year out of Formula 1 has done him good. He has detoxed himself and I see him more serene and ready to return”. He continued, “We are watching what is happening. Let’s not forget that there is still a championship to run.” Furthermore, the Chief Executive of McLaren speaking to Sky Sport said, that signing Alonso was a no brainer for McLaren, who are looking for a driver to partner Esteban Ocon. Brown said, “Yeah I spoke with him [Alonso] the other day and I was kinda poking around,” Brown said “I think he’s undecided, and if I was running Renault, that’s who I’d put in the car: big name, fast as anyone, won two championships with them, so he’s got history”.

The current Formula One season may get underway in Austria in early July. Two races are set to take place at the Red Bull Ring. Earlier this week, I also reported that Silverstone will likely hold two races. With Stuart Pringle, racing track manager at Silverstone stating, “I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer”.

However, these will be subject to Covid 19 quarantine restrictions. The Belgian Grand Prix will also take place at the end of August at Spa-Francorchamps.