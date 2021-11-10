Tickets on sale for European Cross Country Championships in Ireland

Tickets are on sale for the SPAR European Cross Country Championships set to take place at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin on Sunday, December 12th 2021.

The event was set to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The SPAR European Cross Country Championships is now a fully ticketed event. Tickets are available for purchase via the Fingal-Dublin 2021.ie website.

Adult tickets will cost €8 (excluding processing fee), while tickets for children under the age of 16 are free. Please note, children under 16 must have a ticket to enter.

All tickets must be purchased in advance of the event. There will be no tickets available for purchase at the venue on the day of the Championships.

For all of the most up-to-date information on the SPAR European Cross Country Championships 2021, log onto www.fingal-dublin2021.ie or follow Athletics Ireland on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ireland will be hoping to have a first winner in either the men’s or women’s race since Fionnoula Britton achieved her second in a row in 2012.

She was the first Irish runner and the second Irish woman to win the race after Catherine McKiernan’s victory in the inaugural championships in 1994.

No Irish man has ever won the senior men’s race of the European Cross Country Championships before.

However, the country currently sit seventh on the medal table when the mixed relay is factored in with nine medals to their name – four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

