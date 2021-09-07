Balbirnie hopeful going into Ireland’s home ODI tests

1 total views, 1 views today
Andrew Balbarnie has given a press conference in the warm-up for an important World Cup Super League game against Zimbabwe
There are thirteen teams taking part in the WCSL with each team getting to face eight countries in ODI tests.
The top seven ranked sides will automatically qualify for the World Cup in India 2023, while the remaining five teams will compete for two more places.
Speaking today, Balbirnie spoke on the late blow for the team after a Curtis injury. Shane Getkate will replace him in the squad for the test tomorrow morning.
“He’s an improving cricketer and he’s someone we like the look of. You know he’s had a few opportunities throughout the years but he’s a guy that’s always looking to improve. It was a no-brainer once Curtis got injured.”
The team has no other injuries other than Curtis so there will be nearly a full-strength Irish side to face Zimbabwe.
The Irish captain continued to talk about how his team has tried to prepare for these tests. There is not a lot of action for many of the players but they have had the chance to blow out in training during the week.
“A lot of us haven’t played a lot of cricket, there is not a lot of cricket to play unless you’re going to play club cricket to see what you get out of that, which is game time.”
“They’ve got a lot of experience in their lineup, guys who have played a lot of cricket … names like Taylor, Irvine, Williams, Raza, they’ve been there done that. We’re well aware of what they can bring to the table so we know we have to be on point.”
Warm-ups underway here at @BreadyCC…five minutes to the toss.#IREvZIM #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/a1jagYRAEW
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) September 2, 2021
Ireland’s ODI squad
Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Upcoming Fixtures:
World Cup Super League series:
1st ODI – Ireland Men v Zimbabwe Men – Stormont, 10:30, 8th September
2nd ODI – Ireland Men v Zimbabwe Men – Stormont, start 10:30, 10th September
3rd ODI – Ireland Men v Zimbabwe Men – Stormont, start 10:30, 13th September
On. The. Money. 💸
Barry McCarthy strikes early.#GoWolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Pmj4Sytej7
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) September 6, 2021