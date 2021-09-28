Best Sports Betting Subreddits for 2021

162 total views, 42 views today

What Are Sports Betting Subreddits?

Subreddits are individual communities within Reddit that focus on a specific topic. Sports fanatics who use Reddit—Redditors—have taken the platform by storm and are using it to keep tabs on sports betting trends. As the name suggests, sports betting subreddits provide information on upcoming sporting events.

Since they have a particular goal, people can focus on exchanging ideas rather than selling you something or promoting bookmakers. Many subreddits start by submitting a link to something unique or a new post. People can either check out the post or click on the link, resulting in discussion threads full of rich and concise content.

5 Great Sports Betting Subreddits

If you are looking for the best betting tips Reddit has to offer- you’re in the right place. Be it soccer, MMA, tennis, football, baseball, or basketball – you will find tons of subreddits that’ll cater to your needs.

Some of the best subreddits for sports command many subscribers, which indicates high activity on the platform. So, which are the top sports betting subreddits you’ll come across?

1. Sportsbook | 230,000 subscribers

Over the years, Sportsbook’s community has continuously gained new followers, courtesy of its well-organized, active, and entertaining setup. There’s also a daily update of sports betting threads for specific sports leagues providing timely and helpful information.

Individuals who wish for in-depth information on strategies and odds can also carry out their analysis. On the right side of the screen, there’s an intuitive sidebar full of valuable links and resources to other websites. You’ll find links to basic betting terms, betting calculators, statistics, and other related subreddits.

Irrespective of the sport you enjoy, R/Sportsbook is worth a look. Plus, there’s an occasional thread that delves into eSports betting and other niche sports.

2. DFSports | 122,000 subscribers

DFSports boasts an exciting Reddit sportsbook for fantasy sports lovers to pick a game of their choice. Thanks to the general strategies often discussed, novice players who want to try out fantasy sports won’t be in the dark.

It’s not only sport-specific topics that are available. Other decent discussions on DFS include managing your bankroll, understanding how a site’s special rules impact your strategy, and striking the right balance between cash games and tournaments. To get a better insight on DFS, players can check out the FAQs section and links to other valuable resources.

3. Sportsbetting | 102,000 subscribers

Diehard football fans will not be disappointed when they take a stroll through Sportsbetting. That’s right; this is one of the best sports betting subreddit that is all football, all the time. The ever-so-active sub has a welcoming community that shares everything from big scores to the latest betting tips.

If you want to amp up your betting experience, the live betting and watching threads are an exciting place to chill out and chat about what’s happening—from which players will break the deadlock to how bets are faring. Other points of interest include betting tips and people wondering how in-play betting sites can keep track of many games happening at once.

4. SoccerBetting | 64,800 subscribers

Soccer enthusiasts will relish this subreddit that features two threads. There’s a daily picks thread that offers the best bets of the day from matches worldwide. We’re talking from the enthralling Premier League, Bundes Liga, La Liga, to the Major League Soccer (MLS). Nearly every soccer league in the world has its place in this subreddit.

The other part of the subreddit is a weekly live thread that covers news and events about the soccer community. You’ll find tidbits of information in this section that can impact your wagers, so it’s a fantastic place to check before placing your bet.

5. CSGOBetting | 58,000 subscribers

The Reddit betting groups arena keeps getting better with the addition of CSGOBetting. For starters, if you’re into eSports and Counter-Strike, you’ll feel right at home with this subreddit. Also, it is considered one of the top betting-related subs on all of Reddit.

Apart from new threads that start each day for upcoming matches, there’s also a general CSGO betting discussion thread. Daily betting threads range from 150 to 200 comments, while specific games post about ten remarks at a time. There is also some helpful sidebar information, such as the best betting sites for CSGO.

Are Subreddits Important In Sports Betting?

It’s without a doubt; subreddits play an essential part in the top online sportsbooks arena. From the diversity of games to the priceless information, the above sportsbook review on Reddit is the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to check out more Reddit betting groups and be part of the community.

