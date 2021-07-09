Bookies make McGregor underdog against Poirier

Ahead of his huge trilogy against rival Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has been made the slight betting underdog according to Ladbrokes.

Betting companies Paddy Power and Ladbrokes have made The Notorious even money, while Poirier is the 5/6 odds-on favourite to defeat the Irishman once again on Saturday.

Ladbrokes predict that this fight for all the marbles will not go the distance at 3/10 odds.

The Diamond is predicted to defeat McGregor by knockout at 5/4 odds.

If either McGregor or Poirier wins this fight, they will go on to face current Lightweight champion and Brazilian submission artist Charles Olivera later on this year to capture the gold.

The Irishman has not won a Lightweight bout since his victory over Eddie Alvarez win he captured the title and became duel weight world champion back in 2016.

Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier since that night at Madison Square Garden, losing both by submission and knockout.

Head of PR at Ladbrokes Nicola McGeady said:

”There isn’t the same amount of support for McGregor in the betting as there once was, but the odds suggest this fight will be very close”.

Betting:

Conor McGregor: EVS

Dustin Poirier: 5/6

Fight to go the distance:

Yes: 5/2

No: 3/10

Method of Victory:

McGregor by KO/TKO/Submission: 11/8

Poirier by KO/TKO/Submission: 5/4

McGregor by decision: 6/1

Poirier by decision: 5/1

Draw: 50/1

