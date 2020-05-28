Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Boxing and MMA events will resume in Las Vegas from this weekend after the Nevada state lifted a combat sports ban.

The BBC report that all events will be behind closed doors in order to stop the spread of Covid 19. MMA will return on Saturday to the Apex which will be headlined by fighters Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout. It is also expected boxing events will return on June 9th.

Combat sports have been suspended since the 12th of March when we were in the midst of the pandemic. Deadline.com report that the states athletic commission have sanctioned two UFC events as well as two Top ranking boxing shows. In addition, some casinos on the Strip have also been told they can reopen by the Nevada state governor.

On Tuesday the governor said that sporting events and casinos could reopen if they follow strict social distancing and other protocols. These protocols as such include hand sanitising, temperature checks, frequent handwashing and social distancing. In terms of casinos they will also have to change decks of cards regularly, limits on slot seating and table games spacing. Steve Sisolak, Nevada governor said, “I don’t think you’re going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas by June 4, with the protocols that we’ve put in place, than the testing that we’ve put in place, with the contact tracing that will be in place by that time.”Not all amenities will re-open however. Most restaurants will continue to remain closed, as will bowling alleys, cafes, pools and clubs.