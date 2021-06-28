Muhammad Ali’s grandson prepares for his first professional fight

Nico Ali Walsh is set to make his professional boxing debut in August with the fight promoted by legend Bob Arum

Nico Walsh is the son of Muhammad Ali’s youngest daughter Rasheda. The 20-year-old has signed for Top Rank, owned by his grandfather’s former promoter Bob Arum.

Walsh has already competed in 30 amateur fights and is set to begin his professional career on August 14th with the competitor yet to be decided. This will be the first of a multi-fight contract.

Arum promoted 27 of Ali’s bouts with the fight against Joe Fraser in 1975 one of the greatest in boxing history.

Muhammad ‘The Greatest’ Ali died in 2016 after he battled with Parkinson’s syndrome for more than 30 years.

“I am honored to continue the fighting legacy that my grandfather started,” said Walsh.

“It is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

He is not the only sports star in his family with his brother Baggio being an American football player.

Walsh will prepare for his first professional bout as he finishes his final year of study for a business degree.

He will have a very experienced backroom team with Sugarhill Steward as his second chief and Richard T Slone as his trainer.

Nico Walsh is a young boxer, and this could be the start of a career as great as his grandfather’s.

“To me, I was hanging out in the gym with my grandfather. Sometimes I have to remind myself that he’s everyone’s idol,” added Walsh.

