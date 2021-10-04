Quigley to fight unbeaten Andrade for WBO Middleweight world title

1 total views, 1 views today

Irish boxer Jason Quigley has earned himself a world title shot against WBO middleweight belt holder Demetrius Andrade, according to ESPN.

The fight will headline a championship triple-header on November 19 in New England, USA and will be shown live on DAZN.

Although sources of Mike Coppiner’s ESPN have confirmed that the card will be held in New England, there is no location for the bout confirmed.

Quigley is coming off the biggest win of his career – a points victory over Shane Mosley Jr for the vacant World Boxing Organisation NABO Middle Title.

The Irishman has won three fights since his loss to Tureano Johnson in the second half of 2019 – Quigley lost the NABF middleweight belt that he had since 2017.

The 30-year-old from Donegal also saw his 16-fight win streak come to an end that night in Fantasy Springs Casino but has bounced back from the first loss of his professional career.

He boasts an impressive knockout rate of 74% (14/19) but faces his toughest opponent yet in the form of Demetrius Andrade.

Andrade will defend his title for the fifth time when he faces the Donegal boxer, his most recent defence coming in the form of a unanimous decision victory over Liam Williams in April.

The 33-year-old American is unbeaten in his professional career and has 18 knockouts to his name.

One of those knockouts is a ninth-round TKO win over Dubliner Luke Keeler in January 2020.

The DAZN-streamed card also features title bouts at 122 pounds and 112 pounds and all three fights will see champions promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing take on Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Productions challengers.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his unified 122-pound championship against Ronny Rios in the co-feature, sources said, while Julio Cesar Martinez will put his 112-pound title on the line vs. McWilliams Arroyo in the opening bout.

