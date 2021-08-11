Aidan Walsh Has Not Got Over Bronze Medal Feeling

1 total views, 1 views today

Team Ireland boxer Aidan Walsh is back home but has not got over the feeling of becoming an Olympic bronze medallist.

Walsh defeated Mauritian Merven Clair to progress to the semi-finals of the Men’s Welterweight boxing tournament at the Olympic games.

Four judges had him down as the winner, securing a medal for him, but the Monkstown boxer had to withdraw from his semi-final bout after injuring himself while celebrating.

The Team Ireland member was due to fight Team GB’s Pat McCormack, who ended up taking home the silver medal in the division.

However, the 24-year-old is over the moon with his bronze medal and said: “To be honest, it still just all seems surreal.

“Usually I’m out in the crowd supporting other people, but to be standing on the side is crazy.

“I just feel lucky and extremely grateful. Everyone on the team deserves to be here as well with a medal.

“But first and foremost I’m an Olympian along with my sister alongside a great team. Everything else is a bonus.”

Walsh noted that he feels extremely lucky to be able to be in this position – a bronze medallist after his first Olympics.

The fighter is excited to get back to Monkstown and see the support group that helped him get to such a position.

The most important part of the Olympic journey for Walsh was sharing it with one person from that group – his sister Michaela Walsh, also an Olympian.

Michaela was a huge supporter of all the Team Ireland boxers after her exit from the Women’s Featherweight tournament at the round of 16.

“It’s great to have someone like that. Someone who [is my] best friend and [have] grown up together.”

Now, he looks forward to putting his feet up and not having to worry about such a strict diet.

His post-Olympics mindset follows the same pattern that Kellie Harrington’s does as the pair look to make the most of their time off.

Aidan will return to his caravan with his girlfriend and eat whatever he wants after spending so long focused on Tokyo – he added that sweets weren’t available to him in Japan.

“I’m going to go to the caravan with my girlfriend in Carnlough and just take it easy – have a bit of Chinese, a tin of Coke and lots of chocolates, lots of sweets and just pig out.”

