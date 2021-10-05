1 total views, 1 views today

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Where to watch, Time, Betting

The third fight between current WBC champion Tyson Fury and former champ Deontay Wilder is set for this Saturday to determine who will claim the WBC heavyweight title in their trilogy bout.

Both fighters have already fought twice since 2018, with their first bout being a controversial draw, but Fury dominated the second fight in February 2020, stopping the Bronze Bomber in the seventh round.

Wilder, since then has made numerous unproven accusations directed towards Fury and his team cheating in his first-ever professional defeat to the Gypsy King, while also firing long-time trainer Mark Breland for being in on the so-called conspiracy.

Fury was originally scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight belt in September 2021 in Saudi Arabia, but the fight fell through when a judge ruled in favour of Wilder getting his trilogy fight with the Gypsy King.

Since then, Joshua has recently lost to Oleksandr Usyk, with a rematch now on the cards in the near future.

What TV channel is Fury vs Wilder 3 on?

The trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be broadcasted exclusively on BT Sport Box Office.

In the US, the fight will be shown live from a joint effort by ESPN+ and Fox Pay-Per-View.

How much will it cost to watch?

The event will cost £24.95 (€29.30) to watch on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

How to watch the fight in the UK?

BT TV customers will be able to buy and watch any BT Sports Box Office events.

If you are a BT Sport subscriber on Sky, you can purchase the fight via your Sky Box by simply pressing the red button and entering your 4 number code.

How can I live stream the fight?

You can live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 on any legal live-streaming apps. Signing up for the official pay-per-view BT Sport Box Office App will allow you to successfully stream the fight.

What time does the fight start?

Seeing how the fight is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fight is scheduled to start at around 4 am BST (British Summer Time).

