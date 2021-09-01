9 total views, 9 views today

Ready for Round 3? As Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz rejuvenate feud on Twitter

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz rejuvenated their long-lasting feud after a series of back and forth tweets between the rivals took over MMA Twitter last night. Their two fights in 2016 were some of the greatest in UFC history.

Diaz defeated the two-weight world champion back at UFC 196 via submission in March 2016, with McGregor avenging his loss to Diaz at UFC 202 with a majority decision victory in August 2016.

Both men have lost their last two fights, with McGregor breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July.

Nate Diaz lost to Leon Edwards back in June that saw him outclassed before stunning the British fighter in the closing minutes in what was almost a shock victory for the Stockton native upon his return to the octagon after his loss to Jorge Masvidal back in 2019.

However, last night, the pair were involved in a mouthwatering piece of trash talk after the Irishman reignited the feud after tweeting a photo of the two facing off prior to their second fight, with the caption ”Now add 30lb of muscle on to me and say ‘ding, ding’ in a Dublin accent.

After the post, Diaz responded by questioning McGregors motivation to trash talk after back-to-back losses and a broken leg sustained against Dustin Poirier.

Below is the back-and-forth between the pair. As Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz rejuvenate feud on Twitter

Conor McGregor

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit? 🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me

And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

That means I’m the double triple champ of this whole shit fuck all you pussies .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

Into the belly when I get ya — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate fuck your little sport. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street shit I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil bitches — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

I ended this guys career lol what happened to him get him back here u need some help and why u just throw ur friends away shithead pic.twitter.com/wepc2qc7ph — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck you 😊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

It’s none of that hitting arms and commentary screaming with me.

It’s silence and holes in the head. pic.twitter.com/QFB9OghB8Q — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up 🤕 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Conor McGregor

“You taking everything I worked for motherfucker” hahahaja well then work harder you little cockroach #foreverrich #bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/6aLHJQWVH6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz

And you dead pic.twitter.com/qnfBG5VfyD — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 1, 2021

