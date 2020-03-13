So the question is should I cancel my subscription to all these paid channels when they have no live sport to cover? well, we will leave that up to you but below are the contact details.

Premiership, GAA, and Golf are cancelled for months, Master’s golf, Euro2020 are massively in doubt. Who really knows when live sport will be back on our TV channels.

Sky Sports and BT Sports

Both are now run by Sky in Ireland, so you can call 0818 762 917 but you will have to pay for another 31 days, then your subscription will be cancelled. Do that straight away as you can always sign back up in May when hopefully some live sport returns.

EIR Sports

People paying for the channel are on a rolling month by month contract so just call them on 01 430 7085 and ask to cancel. Again most customers would have had the subscription for the national hurling and football leagues which were nearly over so hopefully, it doesn’t affect the company in a detrimental way.

RACING TV

Irish racing is being run behind closed doors for the moment, so one can wait to hear any updates before being worried about this subscription.