Cricket – Ireland Wolves series against Netherlands A given green light

The Ireland Wolves will play a Netherlands ‘A’ side in a three-match series in May after confirmation was given by Sport Ireland that the visiting Dutch side would be exempt from mandatory quarantine.

The three 50-over matches will be played as follows (venue to be announced in due course):

10 May 2021: Ireland Wolves v Netherlands A – 1st ODM (starting 10.45am)

12 May 2021: Ireland Wolves v Netherlands A – 2nd ODM (starting 10.45am)

13 May 2021: Ireland Wolves v Netherlands A – 3rd ODM (starting 10.45am)

The matches will be livestreamed and livescored via the Cricket Ireland match centre. No spectators are currently permitted at games in the Republic or Northern Ireland under current government restrictions.

Graham Ford, Head Coach of Ireland Men’s team, said:

“We’re pleased that the green light has been given to this series. It can’t be over-stated the importance of competitive fixtures for the Wolves as a development step for this talented crop of players – not just coming out of the pandemic, but as that crucial step between domestic and senior international cricket.”

“The recent tour to Bangladesh was a learning experience for all – including some of the more ‘senior’ players in that squad. From a coaching perspective, the results did not truly reflect the value of such a tour to the Irish setup and the insights it provided. With so much of our future senior international cricket being played in Asia, it is critical that our emerging players gain as much exposure as possible to the conditions and the quality of players they faced.”

“Netherlands A at home will be a completely different proposition, but that is the nature of international cricket – having to adapt your game to varying conditions and varying opponents. I’d suggest the series will give us a firm indication of how well the lads can learn, adapt and bounce back from the Bangladesh tour, and we thank the KNCB for working with us on organising what should be a very competitive series.”

The Ireland Wolves is a squad created in 2017 to bridge the gap between domestic first-class and international cricket. The concept of the Wolves is to provide competitive international-standard cricket for fringe senior players, as well as provide the opportunity for development of younger talent coming through the international pathway system.

In recent years, the squad has toured Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and have achieved remarkable List A wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe senior men’s teams at home in 2019, and an away series victory in 2020 against the senior Namibia team.

