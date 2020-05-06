Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The UCI had confirmed the revised UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar, which will start on 1st August with the Strade Bianche and finish on 8 November with the Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain).

The 2020 series will consist of 18 events: 13 one-day races and five stage races.

Revised 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour Calendar

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (The Netherlands)

11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

18 October: Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

For UCI Women’s WorldTour events, the maximum number of riders can be fixed at 5 (compared to 6 or 7 usually). This measure will enable organisers to invite more teams (a maximum of 26 compared to 24 normally), while this increased flexibility will enable teams with multiple commitments to participate in a greater number of events.