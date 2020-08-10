Romain Bardet signs 2-year contract with Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb has announced that French cyclist Romain Bardet will join them on a two-year contract from 2021.

Bardet, an experienced climber, has tasted success at the Tour de France where he won three stages, finished both second and third on General Classification along with achieving two sixth place finishes, and claiming the famous polka dot jersey as King of the Mountains.

Speaking of his move to Team Sunweb, where he will join Irish cyclist Nicolas Roche, the Frenchman said:

“I am very happy to have signed for Team Sunweb. When considering options outside my current team, it was really important for me to find a team that works progressively, involving the latest technology in equipment and other domains. I also wanted a team with a clear vision on the sport and one that is a member of MPCC.”

Further explaining his decision to sign with Team Sunweb, Bardet added:

“At Team Sunweb I have the opportunity to start with no specific expectations or a specific race to target. Instead we will focus first on the basics and the fundamentals, working hard and with dedication to improve on all different areas as an athlete – after this we will look to race schedules and goals. This opportunity comes at the right moment in my career and I am very motivated to start working with the team and its group of very promising riders. I want to express my thanks to my current team AG2R La Mondiale, who helped me to develop until now, my time with them will always have a special place in my memories.”

Despite his impressive climbing result, 29-year-old Bardet can’t be pigeonholed as only a pure climber as the French rider has also excelled in one-day races. He took a silver medal at the World Championships in Innsbruck, was third place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and took second place in brutal conditions at Strade Bianche, showing himself to be a versatile and tactically aware cyclist on a variety of terrain.

Bardet has been a professional since 2012 and brings a wealth of experience of competing at the highest level in the biggest races to the team’s blossoming pool of promising riders.

