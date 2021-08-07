Team Ireland DNF Another Race As Demark Win Men’s Madison

1 total views, 1 views today

Team Ireland did not finish the men’s Madison this morning, making it the second event in a row that the track cyclists have failed to do so.

It was another crash-filled race at the Izu Velodrome on Saturday morning as Team Ireland track cyclists Mark Downey and Felix English struggled.

The pair retired three-quarters into the race after falling more than two laps away from the main group.

As a result, Team Ireland was deemed not to have finished the race.

Mark Downey produced a solid sprint early on in the race but it was the only highlight of an otherwise unimpressive race for the Irish duo.

Denmark finished the race as gold medal winners, earning the nation their third gold of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Track cyclists Lasse Norman and Michael Morkov assumed control in the second half of the race to bring home the top prize in the event.

They pulled away from their competition in the final laps after gaining the lead from Team GB (Great Britain).

Team GB grabbed silver after a late push while Frace took bronze at the Velodrome.

The lead changed hands several times throughout the race after several countries won the early sprint races.

In a race filled with crashes, Team USA came out of it the worst after both their athletes crashed into each other when attempting a handover.

Denmark took the reins in the second half and held on to them as their closest opponents failed to erase the gap they had built up.

Spain won multiple sprint races to aid Denmark in their pursuit for gold and frustrate those chasing them down.

The Netherlands and Belgium fell away while Team GB snuck past France in the final moments to finalise the order of the podium.

Team Ireland will be in action at the Izu Velodrome for the final time on Sunday morning when Emily Kay competes in the Women’s Omnium.

