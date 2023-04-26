805 total views, 805 views today

Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns Seal Western Conference Semi-Finals Spot

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns have both secured their places in the Western Conference semi-finals after winning their respective series. The Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109, while the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130, both clinching 4-1 series wins. These teams will now face each other for a spot in the conference finals, with the first game scheduled to take place in Denver on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets to Victory

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was instrumental in the Nuggets’ victory against the Timberwolves, scoring 28 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and providing 12 assists. Jamal Murray also added 35 points, helping the top seeds of the Western Conference secure a spot in the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

Devin Booker Shines as Suns Overcome Clippers

In Phoenix, Devin Booker put in a spectacular performance with 47 points to help the Suns recover from an opening game defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns won four straight games to take the series, despite the Clippers missing their star players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to injury. Although the Clippers led by 10 points at the start of the second half, Booker’s 25 points in the third quarter helped the Suns to overcome the deficit and advance to the next round.

Hawks Stay Alive in Eastern Conference Series

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks kept their series against the Boston Celtics alive with a thrilling 119-117 victory. Trae Young was the hero for the Hawks, scoring a three-pointer with just 1.8 seconds remaining in the game. Young finished with 38 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds, helping his team to force a game six in Atlanta on Thursday. The Celtics had looked set for victory after dominating the second half and leading by 13 points halfway through the fourth quarter, but the Hawks refused to give up and rallied late to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hawks Coach Praised Team’s Resilience

After the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder praised his team’s resilience, saying, “We were tough-minded. It’s tough to be down through the whole game. We were hanging in there and hanging in there. We just didn’t capitulate.” The Celtics still lead the series 3-2, and the Hawks will need to win the next game to force a decisive game seven.

