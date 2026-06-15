Donald, Hatton & Højgaard Brothers Confirmed for The Amgen Irish Open

Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald is set to play in this year’s Amgen Irish Open alongside a trio of Team Europe comrades in Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard and twin brother Nicolai Højgaard.

The former World Number One and two-time Ryder Cup winning Captain will make his first appearance at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg from September 10-13, 2026.

Donald will again lead Team Europe in the 2027 edition of the Ryder Cup at the J.P. McManus-owned Adare Manor, where the English golfer will bid to become the first Captain to lead a Ryder Cup team to three consecutive victories, having claimed back-to-back victories at Marco Simone in 2023 and Bethpage Black in 2025.

Local Favourites

The world-class Amgen Irish Open field also features defending champion Rory McIlroy, past champions and Major winners Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry, alongside local hopes Séamus Power and Tom McKibbin, adding further star power on Ireland’s west coast.

“I had the chance to play at Doonbeg in 2010 and it was a great experience,” said Donald. “I’ve always loved competing in Ireland – the atmosphere, the passionate fans and the challenge of links golf make it such a special place to play, and I’m really looking forward to being part of the Amgen Irish Open.”

Tyrrell Hatton, marking his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, secured the half point that sealed victory in New York last year, as Team Europe defeated the United States 15-13 to record a first away Ryder Cup win since 2012.

“The Amgen Irish Open is always one of the tournaments you look out for on the schedule,” said World Number 21 Hatton. “The fans create a fantastic atmosphere every year and links golf is a challenge that all of us enjoy. I’m looking forward to getting to Doonbeg and hopefully putting myself in contention.”

Former winner Højgaard to compete

Rasmus Højgaard held off the challenge of home favourite McIlroy to win his fifth DP World Tour title at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, hosted at Royal County Down. His efforts saw him finish second on the Race to Dubai that year and secure the final automatic qualification spot for Bethpage Black, making his Ryder Cup debut in Donald’s victorious 2025 side.

“Winning the Amgen Irish Open was one of the highlights of my career so far and it’s always special returning to a tournament as a past champion,” said Rasmus. “The support we receive from the Irish fans is incredible and I’m excited to be back in Ireland and hopefully make some more great memories.”

Nicolai Højgaard will also arrive at Doonbeg in strong form after recording runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR at the Truist Championship and Texas Children’s Houston Open, alongside three further top-ten finishes worldwide this season. The Dane enjoyed an impressive Ryder Cup debut at Marco Simone in 2023, helping Team Europe regain the trophy on home soil.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Ireland and the atmosphere at the Amgen Irish Open is among the best we experience all year,” Nicolai added. “The course looks like it will provide a great test and I’m excited to be part of such a strong field.”

Amgen Irish Open part of Back 9

The Amgen Irish Open once again assumes a key position on the DP World Tour’s Global Schedule as part of the Back 9, which encompasses nine of the Tour’s most historic tournaments and national opens.

It features an esteemed roll of honour of champions, including Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Harrington, Lowry, McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal, Jon Rahm and Sam Torrance.

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