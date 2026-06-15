HomeOther SportsCiaran Nallon and Megalon K Win on Global Champions Tour
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Ciaran Nallon and Megalon K Win on Global Champions Tour

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Ciaran Nallon and Megalon K won in France. Credit: Longines Global Champions Tour.

Ireland’s Ciaran Nallon and Megalon K stormed to victory with a blistering double clear in 34.77 seconds in the CSI5* 1.50m PremiuMares Jump-Off class at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Ramatuelle, St. Tropez.

With 16 combinations competing in the class, just 0.13 seconds separated the winner and runner-up, Germany’s Katrin Eckermann and Iron Dames Cascajall NRW, who clocked 34.90 seconds.

France’s Cédric Angot and Gandor du Fief secured third place with a superb clear round in 37.04 seconds.

With Eckermann leading when Nallon entered the arena for the jump-off, he knew exactly what was required. The Irish rider threw everything at the challenge aboard Megalon K. Every distance was attacked, every turn committed, and the huge-striding gelding devoured the ground. As they flashed through the timers, the scoreboard revealed the unbelievable 34.77 seconds.

“I’m super proud of our mare, she tried her heart out and with the whistles from hospitality I knew I was in with a chance as I galloped to the last.

“If I hadn’t been watching Katrin’s (Eckermann, eventual runner-up) round I don’t think I’d have taken the risk!”

Pender & Lynch

Fresh from last week’s LGCT Grand Prix runner up in Cannes, Michael Pender looked determined to continue his incredible form aboard HHS Cyprus. Unfortunately, the Barnes red oxer claimed another victim and four faults in 44.69 seconds ended his challenge.

For Denis Lynch, the challenge was effectively over before it had begun. A rail at the very first fence aboard Chicago immediately put him on the back foot, eventually finishing on 4 faults in 38.88 seconds.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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